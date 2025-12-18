If Russia maintains the pace of its offensive, in 6 months it will be on the edge of the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration. What will this mean for the front?

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Why is the Kramatorsk-Slovyansk agglomeration important?

Kramatorsk and Slovyansk are the last major cities in the Donetsk region that remain under Ukrainian control. Since 2014, they have become important for the Ukrainian military: there are logistics centers there, from where weapons, equipment and assistance are delivered to the military. There are also military-production facilities in the city. After 2022, these cities have become key for the Ukrainian defense of Donbas.

Cities are densely built up — high-rise buildings, industrial zones, and the private sector are located close to each other. In such conditions, the enemy cannot advance quickly. Narrow streets, courtyards, and intersections limit the maneuverability of equipment, it cannot quickly change direction or retreat.

Buildings block the view and create numerous “blind spots” where defenders can covertly take up positions, control approaches, and deliver pinpoint strikes. As a result, every step forward for the attacking side becomes slow and costly.

At the same time, around Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, outside the city limits, there are heights. They allow you to place communication repeaters and ensure stable coordination of units. Topographically, the agglomeration is advantageous for defense — rivers and heights complicate the offensive.

In contrast, open plains begin behind the cities, where defense is much more difficult due to the lack of natural shelters. In the event of the loss of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, the front could move approximately 80 kilometers to the west, which would open the enemy the opportunity to quickly advance in the direction of Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnipro.

This is what all the main roads leading to Kramatorsk and Slovyansk look like.

The loss of cities will also create serious problems for the defense organization. A significant part of the military infrastructure is concentrated here — headquarters, repair bases, warehouses, medical facilities and stabilization points. Their urgent transfer to other areas in war conditions will be extremely difficult. Headquarters require protected basements, and repair bases require large premises that are not easy to find quickly.

Another problem is logistics and evacuation of the wounded. The further the front moves, the longer the journey to hospitals becomes and the less chance there is of rescuing the wounded. The road between Slovyansk and Kostyantynivka (T 0514) plays a key role.

As long as it is available, units can quickly reach positions and the wounded can be evacuated quickly. If it is lost, it will be necessary to use secondary routes, where traffic is slower and much more dangerous.