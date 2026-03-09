In 2022, the Russians held the residents of the village of Yahidne in a basement for 28 days. It became a symbol of the cruelty of the occupiers. The village has almost been restored, but the basement is disappearing

The first thing tourists or guests expect to see in Yahidne is the destroyed houses. Instead, even at the entrance to the village from the highway, lanterns with solar panels attract attention. They resemble professional studio lights on high stands and stand on every street.
After the liberation, Yahidne fell under the state reconstruction program. 16 destroyed houses are being restored by Latvia.
Tamara Klymchuk lives in one of these houses. Her son-in-law was shot by the Russians on the first day they entered the village, on March 3. And the woman was driven to the basement of the school. When Tamara came out of the basement, she saw her completely burned-out house without a roof.
At first, she lived in a summer kitchen. In 2023, with the support of Latvia, the “box” was rebuilt. Last summer, internal work began. Tamara celebrated her housewarming only in January of this year. Even the well was rebuilt with Latvian money.
Several apartment buildings in front of the school were also rebuilt.
The school building is still undergoing renovations. It was not damaged during the occupation, but it is being rebuilt as a museum. Most likely, the exhibition will be dedicated to the resistance of the entire Chernihiv region, and not just the tragedy of Yahidne.
While there is debate about whether this museum will be national or run by the region, one wing of the school has been dismantled and the foundation for a new building has been laid.
The entrance to the basement through which the Russians brought the "prisoners" is now closed — the builders dug a hole in front of it and filled in the foundation. Now you can get into the basement through another entrance, which was sealed off during the occupation.
The basement itself has not been touched for four years. The Chernihiv Regional Museum conducted an inventory of all the items left there: childrenʼs toys, childrenʼs clothes, packages from Russian dry rations, Russian newspapers.
In the sports hall, the largest room in the basement where people were held, the plaster, on which the drawings of the captured children remained, began to crumble in some places due to dampness. The surviving drawings were protected from the outside with glass, but it did not save either the walls or the drawings.
In the next room, a calendar kept by the "prisoners" still remains on the door, as well as a list of those who died in the basement and whom the Russians killed on the street.
The dead were buried in the local cemetery. There is also the grave of Tamaraʼs son-in-law Viktor Shevchenko. As well as several graves of people who survived the occupation, came out of the basement and died later.
The cemetery also has a pit that was dug by locals during the occupation to bury people who died in the basement. The Russians did not allow this to be done right away — until then, the bodies were kept in the boiler room. When they finally gave permission to dig, they started shooting at the treetops.
After the deoccupation, the dead were reburied, but the pit was never filled up.
While there is no museum in Yahidne, the Laboratory of Public Interest Journalism has recorded an audio guide in which villagers talk about the occupation and how they survived in the basement. Some admit that the more they talk about their experiences, the easier it becomes for them.