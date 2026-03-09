In 2022, the Russians held the residents of the village of Yahidne in a basement for 28 days. It became a symbol of the cruelty of the occupiers. The village has almost been restored, but the basement is disappearing

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The first thing tourists or guests expect to see in Yahidne is the destroyed houses. Instead, even at the entrance to the village from the highway, lanterns with solar panels attract attention. They resemble professional studio lights on high stands and stand on every street.

After the liberation, Yahidne fell under the state reconstruction program. 16 destroyed houses are being restored by Latvia.

Yahidne became a pilot project for post-occupation reconstruction. There is new asphalt, new fences, and houses. Діма Вага / «Бабель»

Tamara Klymchuk lives in one of these houses. Her son-in-law was shot by the Russians on the first day they entered the village, on March 3. And the woman was driven to the basement of the school. When Tamara came out of the basement, she saw her completely burned-out house without a roof.

At first, she lived in a summer kitchen. In 2023, with the support of Latvia, the “box” was rebuilt. Last summer, internal work began. Tamara celebrated her housewarming only in January of this year. Even the well was rebuilt with Latvian money.

This is what Tamaraʼs house looked like when the Russians retreated from Yahidne. Діма Вага / «Бабель» This is how it looks now. Latvians even bought the furniture. Діма Вага / «Бабель» This is what Tamaraʼs house looked like when the Russians retreated from Yahidne. This is how it looks now. Latvians even bought the furniture. Діма Вага / «Бабель»

The well was also restored. Діма Вага / «Бабель»

Several apartment buildings in front of the school were also rebuilt.

During the occupation, the houses were significantly damaged. Діма Вага / «Бабель»

The school building is still undergoing renovations. It was not damaged during the occupation, but it is being rebuilt as a museum. Most likely, the exhibition will be dedicated to the resistance of the entire Chernihiv region, and not just the tragedy of Yahidne.

While there is debate about whether this museum will be national or run by the region, one wing of the school has been dismantled and the foundation for a new building has been laid.

The school in Yahidne was not operational before the full-scale invasion, there was only a kindergarten. Children from Yahidne study in schools in neighbouring villages. Діма Вага / «Бабель»

A shelter is also being built near the future museum. There will be two such bomb shelters in the village. Діма Вага / «Бабель» The school walls have been dismantled. Діма Вага / «Бабель» A shelter is also being built near the future museum. There will be two such bomb shelters in the village. The school walls have been dismantled. Діма Вага / «Бабель»

The entrance to the basement through which the Russians brought the "prisoners" is now closed — the builders dug a hole in front of it and filled in the foundation. Now you can get into the basement through another entrance, which was sealed off during the occupation.

Behind this door, there are stairs down and a basement where the villagers spent almost a month. Near the entrance, they were preparing food: the Russians gave them cereals and pasta doused with diesel fuel. They washed and boiled them. Діма Вага / «Бабель» This entrance was preserved; during the construction of the museum, the basement could only be accessed through it. Діма Вага / «Бабель» Behind this door, there are stairs down and a basement where the villagers spent almost a month. Near the entrance, they were preparing food: the Russians gave them cereals and pasta doused with diesel fuel. They washed and boiled them. This entrance was preserved; during the construction of the museum, the basement could only be accessed through it. Діма Вага / «Бабель»

The basement itself has not been touched for four years. The Chernihiv Regional Museum conducted an inventory of all the items left there: childrenʼs toys, childrenʼs clothes, packages from Russian dry rations, Russian newspapers.

There were a lot of toys and things left in the basement. The youngest child there was a month and a half old. Діма Вага / «Бабель» The Russians brought Russian newspapers. They promised to give baby food and diapers if the locals sang the Russian anthem and recorded a propaganda video. Діма Вага / «Бабель» Діма Вага / «Бабель» There were a lot of toys and things left in the basement. The youngest child there was a month and a half old. The Russians brought Russian newspapers. They promised to give baby food and diapers if the locals sang the Russian anthem and recorded a propaganda video. Діма Вага / «Бабель»

In the sports hall, the largest room in the basement where people were held, the plaster, on which the drawings of the captured children remained, began to crumble in some places due to dampness. The surviving drawings were protected from the outside with glass, but it did not save either the walls or the drawings.

The drawings were not preserved, but were covered with glass for now. Діма Вага / «Бабель» This is the gym — the largest room in the basement. Діма Вага / «Бабель» The drawings were not preserved, but were covered with glass for now. This is the gym — the largest room in the basement. Діма Вага / «Бабель»

In the next room, a calendar kept by the "prisoners" still remains on the door, as well as a list of those who died in the basement and whom the Russians killed on the street.