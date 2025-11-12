The Ukrainian Armed Forces are losing control of the Serebryansky Forest. The offensive on Lyman has intensified. We show this on maps

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Two corps are operating in the Lyman-Siversk direction, subordinate to different groups of troops: the 3rd corps is part of the Joint Forces Group, the 11th corps is part of the “East” Group of Forces.

Their areas of responsibility are partially divided by the Siversky Donets River. They are assisted by units of the future Assault Forces, which are to work as "fire teams" — quickly respond to breakthroughs and eliminate "pockets".

Currently, a wide “gray” zone has formed on the approaches to the Lyman — a section about 10 kilometers long, which almost reaches the city.

The front there has no clear line — there are no trenches or fortifications that would clearly show who controls the territory. The places of fighting are determined not by the map, but by the fact that Ukrainian and Russian fighters meet during gun battles. Because of this, the boundaries between controlled territories are constantly changing and remain blurred.

The offensive in this area coincided with the beginning of the breakthrough at Dobropillia in August 2025. Since then, Russian forces have advanced approximately 10 km towards Lyman.

In 2022, the enemy was already entrenched in these territories, having a significant advantage in armored vehicles and literally crushing the defenses. Now the situation is different. There is less equipment, so the enemy is relying on small infantry groups, massive FPV attacks, and disguises in civilian clothes.

Lyman direction, November 9, 2025. «Babel'»

The enemy is getting close to Serebryanka — the village is now in the “gray” zone. Serebryanka is located on high ground — from there it is easy to conduct aerial surveillance and launch strike drones over long distances.

If the Russians reach the village, it will create a direct threat to Lyman, Slovyansk, and Kramatorsk. When the enemy was advancing on this area in 2022, the main danger was artillery and aviation, now they have been joined by FPV drones and “wing” strike drones, which allow the enemy to strike positions much more precisely.

Drones are particularly active on the Lyman-Raihorodok-Slovyansk section.

Mostly at night, the Russians attack transport, both military and civilian. For such operations, they use not only FPV attack drones, but also parent-drones and repeaters. Parent-drones rise higher and carry several attack drones at the same time, and repeaters provide a stable signal for controlling the devices at a long distance.

The Lyman — Raihorodok — Slovyansk section, November 9, 2025. «Babel'»

Ukrainian units are achieving local successes.

In Yampil, most of the village, in particular the center and southern part, is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy holds the north, north-eastern and eastern outskirts, but the Russian positions are unstable. FPV drones complicate the assault, but on the north-eastern flank, Ukrainian fighters have advanced and established themselves on another street.

If the Armed Forces of Ukraine lose Yampil, the enemy will gain a direct corridor to Lyman and at the same time increase pressure on Siversk.

Now Siversk is effectively semi-encircled — it is surrounded from two directions, under threat from a third if the enemy advances from the forest to Dronivka.

Zarichne — Yampil section, November 9, 2025. «Babel'»

The Russians are changing into civilian clothes and entering the cities like that.

According to the military, Russian soldiers have been seen in Zarichne wearing civilian clothes, without armor or equipment — sometimes even in slippers. This is how they camouflage their movements and try to gain a foothold in the area unnoticed. This has already allowed the Russians to establish fire control over the intersection near Zarichne, which leads to the Lyman highway.

Infantry groups are operating on the outskirts, trying to advance further. If the enemy gains control of this intersection, he will have a direct path to Lyman — the distance to the city is about 8 kilometers.

The threat to logistical routes in the Estuary is growing.

The enemy is using fiber-optic drones — combing the area, looking for camouflaged equipment and preventing the delivery of everything necessary. Reconnaissance groups are working quietly, in small SRGs, trying to break through to the T0513 route, checking the southeastern outskirts of the city and looking for weak spots in the defense.

Because of this, moving south of the Estuary has become critically dangerous — the entrances are controlled by drones, firing not only at equipment, but also at shelters in the forests.

