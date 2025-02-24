The day before the war: Russia is concentrating troops, the West is looking for a compromise, Zelensky is under an assassination attempt. Read a reconstruction of the events of Jan-Feb 2022 based on 3 thorough books

January 1st

Veterans of volunteer battalions who served in Donbas are preparing for the invasion.

Former “Azov” regiment fighter Kostyantyn Nemichev, who heads the Kharkiv Defense Committee, convinces journalists that he can deploy over a thousand fighters in three hours.

The law re-establishing the Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) has come into effect. Civilian volunteers begin training under the guidance of professional soldiers. The process is slow. The volunteers take courses in tactical medicine and shoot at wooden dummies. They are few in number and seem unprepared for battle.

January 9th

Russian diplomats are demanding that NATO countries withdraw their troops from Eastern Europe.

In late December, the US President Joe Biden promises in a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to listen to his “security concerns” and discuss the future of the North Atlantic Alliance in order to postpone the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russians reject the idea of negotiations. They demand a written guarantee from the US that Ukraine will never join the Alliance, and that “NATO troops will pack up and return to where they were in 1997”. The Americans refuse them and threaten them with sanctions.

Negotiations between the US and Russia in Geneva, January 2022. armyinform.com.ua / «Бабель»

The threat of sanctions has sent oil prices soaring, while the value of the hryvnia and President Zelensky’s approval rating have plummeted.

The Ukrainian government is focusing on its main domestic problems — the economy, inflation, and energy prices. The risk of a Russian invasion is not on that list.

Ukraineʼs fifth president Petro Poroshenko, who was charged with high treason the day before, says Zelensky is persecuting his political opponents. Western officials are asking not to deepen the political divide in the country, when more than 150 000 Russian troops are stationed near its border. Zelensky is not listening to them.

Mid-January

The CIA Director William Burns warns Zelensky that Russia will invade “within weeks”.

He talks about Russian agents who may have infiltrated Ukrainian intelligence and shares the US intelligence. Russian troops will cross the Belarusian-Ukrainian border and seize the cargo airport in Hostomel. It will become a bridgehead where the Russians will use military transport planes to deliver soldiers and armored vehicles. They will take [occupy] Kyiv. Zelensky will be killed by special forces. The Russians will overthrow the government and install a pro-Russian regime.

The CIA Director William Burns meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, 2024. Twitter

Later, on February 24, the assault on the airport would catch the Ukrainian military by surprise, despite Burnsʼ warning. Many units from this area had been transferred to the east, where the government expected the attack. Due to a lack of men and ammunition, the Ukrainians would initially retreat.

Zelensky decides that the American predictions are exaggerated.

He is also told this by European leaders who are in contact with Putin. He asks Burns to stop talking openly about a possible Russian attack because it “harms the Ukrainian economy”.

Zelensky thinks that Russia will not have enough soldiers to occupy the capital. Moreover, only a madman could destroy Kyiv, which Putin supposedly defends and calls the “mother of Russian cities”, with shelling. Zelensky does not consider Putin to be such person. Zelensky thinks that the Russian leader is cold-blooded, cautious, and embittered, but certainly not capable of genocide. He also believes that Russians will protest if an invasion begins.

The head of GUR Kyrylo Budanov, would later explain to journalist Yaroslav Trofimov why Ukrainians and Americans perceived the threat of an attack differently. The US intelligence intercepted messages from high-ranking Russian officials — they knew that generals were reporting to Putin. And the Ukrainians used sources in the lower echelons of the military and knew that Putin was being lied to.

This poster was published on January 27, 2022, by a public association that promotes tourism in Ukraine. In the caption to the poster, the author assures that Ukraine is safe. visitukraine.today

January 19th

Biden says at a press conference that if Russia’s invasion is “minor”, world leaders will argue about what to do and what not to do.

His words cause confusion among allies. Zelensky writes on Twitter that there are no “minor invasions and casualties”. Biden’s advisor Jake Sullivan urgently calls the leaders of the nine countries that make up NATO’s eastern flank and Japan and assures them that the US position has not changed. Biden has to explain that any invasion of Russian troops into Ukrainian territory is aggression.

The US president instructs Blinken to talk to the Russians about their “security concerns”.

“If there’s even a 0.1% chance of deterring [Russian aggression], it’s worth it,” he says. Biden is still looking for a compromise.

Senators at a press conference where the US government calls for support for Ukraine, January 19, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Zelensky urges Ukrainians not to panic in a video message.

He advises them to calm down and not believe rumours, because Russia is deliberately sowing panic to scare people and discourage investors. He assures that the Ukrainian army is ready for anything.

End of January

On January 21, Blinken meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland.

He says the United States is aware of preparations for a full-scale invasion and offers to “de-escalate the situation”. For example, address Russia’s “security concerns” about not deploying nuclear or long-range weapons near the Ukrainian-Russian border.

Lavrov remains ostentatiously silent for most of the meeting. When they are left face to face, Blinken asks him to explain what is really going on. Lavrov flatly denies preparing for an invasion. Later, American intelligence would learn that he had only partial knowledge of Putin’s plans.

Anthony Blinken at a meeting with Sergei Lavrov. Getty Images / «Babel'»

NATO is preparing to defend the Alliance countries in Eastern Europe.

The United States is placing more than 8 500 military personnel, NATO aircraft and ships on high alert. American and European diplomats are leaving Ukraine. Zelensky is reacting painfully to this.

“This is not the Titanic,” he says at a meeting with journalists. The president believes that the Russians’ actions are just psychological pressure.

February 8th

The military exercises "Snowstorm 2022" have begun.

In fact, this is a cover to prepare for war, secretly move troops and disguise weapons: planes, tanks, armoured vehicles and anti-aircraft systems. Ukraine has gathered approximately 110 thousand soldiers: 45 thousand are on the front line in the east, the rest are training to repel Russian attacks.

The military has gathered to plan the defense of the region in Chernihiv.

These are the commanders of the Territorial Defense Forces, retired Major General Serhii Kryvonos, military Maksym Konashevych and other participants in the fighting in Donbas. They are preparing for Russian artillery and missile attacks on critical infrastructure.

“Even if the country’s leadership orders us to surrender, we will not surrender. Everyone is counting only on themselves, friends, family and brothers,” says Konashevych.

February 11th and 12th

Putin’s order to invade could come in a matter of “weeks, days, or hours”.

The Russians are blocking the Black Sea, setting up field hospitals along the border, replenishing blood supplies, bringing in mobile morgues and more military equipment. Sullivan, at a White House briefing, urges all US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately within two days. He says that American troops will not fight in Ukraine or evacuate people from the combat zone, lest they repeat the experience of Afghanistan.

Russian equipment on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Getty Images / «Babel'» Getty Images / «Babel'» Aleksandr Lukashenko arrived for joint "training" between Russia and Belarus, February 17, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'» Russian equipment on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Aleksandr Lukashenko arrived for joint "training" between Russia and Belarus, February 17, 2022. Getty Images / «Babel'»

French President Emmanuel Macron calls Putin every day.

He believes he can convince him not to attack Ukraine. Before and after each conversation, he calls Biden.

"Putin gave me his word that there would be no invasion," Macron says after one of the calls.

“I’m open to further negotiations with Putin if you think we can contain him,” Biden replies, adding: “Personally, I believe he has already made the decision to invade.”

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi discusses the first results of “Snowstorm 2022” — he is disappointed.

He “shouts for an hour” at a meeting at the General Staff. Basic maneuvers that simulated Russian attacks revealed serious shortcomings in Ukraine’s defense. Zaluzhnyi believes that Russia could invade at any minute. The army lacks ammunition, fuel, uniforms, and body armour.

Mid-February

The West is providing $1.5 billion in military aid.

The US is sending 1 300 tons of equipment, the UK is sending almost 2 000 NLAW anti-tank missiles, 30 elite soldiers who will be trained to use them, body armour, helmets, and combat boots. The allies are also sending a large shipment of weapons from Bulgaria, which were to be used by the US troops in the operation in Afghanistan.