Kyiv is developing cooperation with London. The Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of the UK arrived in Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement on the construction of repair bases for military equipment

The United Kingdom is one of Kyivʼs most stable partners. Although the country has had a fourth prime minister since February 2022, and power has shifted from the Conservatives to the Labour Party, military support for Ukraine remains unchanged. It is also one of the richest countries in Europe, with a GDP second only to Germanyʼs. In addition, Britain has a fairly developed military-industrial complex — with production by companies such as Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, THALES and Northrop Grumman.

The interaction between Ukraine and the UK is exemplary in depth. Last year, on January 12, Kyiv and London signed a security agreement that provides for the exchange of intelligence, cooperation in the medical, educational and military-industrial spheres for ten years. Less than a month ago, on January 16, the countries signed the Centennial Partnership Agreement, the first of its kind. It provides, in particular, for a partnership in the field of maritime security, strengthening cooperation in trade, energy, sanctions, information security and migration measures. Every year until 2031, Britain must provide Ukraine with military assistance in the amount of £ 3 billion, and help Kyiv with the provision of F-16 fighters. The document also mentions the possibility of placing British military bases in Ukraine. Shortly before the adoption of this document, Britain voiced the possibility of sending a contingent to Ukraine to train the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Defense Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny during Lammyʼs visit to Kyiv. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Now these agreements are being detailed. Yesterday, February 4, the Verkhovna Rada ratified a framework agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom on cooperation in the defense sector. In fact, it is about providing Ukraine with at least £2 billion. This money should go to the creation of repair bases for military equipment — and in general to "create an industrial base that will allow Ukraine to restore its territorial integrity." Kyiv will receive the money in the form of loans that will have to be repaid within 15 years. British companies are to provide 20% of the work and goods, the document says (Appendix 1, pdf).

Today, the head of the British Foreign Affairs Office, David Lammy, arrived in Kyiv to discuss the details of the development of the partnership. Among other things, he stated that Britain is allocating £55 million for energy projects, the purchase of Ukrainian grain for Syria and social support. Ukraine, in turn, recalled the need to invest in Ukrainian long-range weapons technologies. “The priority is the production of drones, which play an important role in modern combat operations. I called on the British side to scale up investments in Ukrainian weapons production and I am confident of a positive response,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga at a meeting with Lammy.

Lammy responded by promising that Britain would focus on developing Ukraineʼs air defense system and expanding the Interflex training program for Ukrainian soldiers. Over two years, by the summer of 2024, more than 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been trained at British military bases under this program.

