Stories

Sudzha under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — in 14 pictures. Ukrainian military and Russian civilians in a frozen city

Author:
Oleksandr Myasishchev
Editor:
Glib Gusiev
Date:
Sudzha under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — in 14 pictures. Ukrainian military and Russian civilians in a frozen city

A Ukrainian soldier from the 33rd Assault Battalion helps a resident of Sudzha to fix a flashlight.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Around August 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine occupied the Russian city of Sudzha in the Kursk region. Now this district center, where almost five thousand people lived, is the largest settlement that Ukraine captured during the Kursk operation. During two weeks of fighting, Ukraine took control of more than 90 settlements and more than 1 250 square kilometers of Russian territory. Most of the Sudzha residents left the city at the same time as the Ukrainian military arrived. However, civilians, families with children and the bodies of dead Russians remain there. Babel collected 14 pictures of different photographers to show what this empty city is now under the control of Ukraine.

The Armed Forces checkpoint in Sudzha, with inscriptions in Ukrainian. On the opposite side of the checkpoint are several inscriptions "Ukraine".

The Armed Forces checkpoint in Sudzha, with inscriptions in Ukrainian. On the opposite side of the checkpoint are several inscriptions "Ukraine".

Getty Images / «Babel'»

A soldier of the 33rd Assault Battalion in Sudzha. The body of a dead Russian soldier is behind him on the road.

A soldier of the 33rd Assault Battalion in Sudzha. The body of a dead Russian soldier is behind him on the road.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The body of a dead civilian covered with branches on one of the streets of Sudzha.

The body of a dead civilian covered with branches on one of the streets of Sudzha.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The residents of Sudzha are hiding in the basement of the local school.

The residents of Sudzha are hiding in the basement of the local school.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

93-year-old Olga and 91-year-old Mikhail talk in the basement of a school in Sudzha.

93-year-old Olga and 91-year-old Mikhail talk in the basement of a school in Sudzha.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

13-year-old Danil near the shelter at a local school in Sudzha.

13-year-old Danil near the shelter at a local school in Sudzha.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The damaged monument to Vladimir Lenin in the center of Sudzha on Soviet Square.

The damaged monument to Vladimir Lenin in the center of Sudzha on Soviet Square.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Goods scattered on the floor in a broken Sudzha supermarket.

Goods scattered on the floor in a broken Sudzha supermarket.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The commander of the UAV unit with the call sign "Boxer" records a video against the background of the inscription "ATB", which was made at the "Pyaterochka" supermarket in Sudzha.

The commander of the UAV unit with the call sign "Boxer" records a video against the background of the inscription "ATB", which was made at the "Pyaterochka" supermarket in Sudzha.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

The inscription "Living people live here, the child is 1 year old" on the garage of a Russian house in the private sector of Sudzha.

The inscription "Living people live here, the child is 1 year old" on the garage of a Russian house in the private sector of Sudzha.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

A soldier of the assault battalion walks down the empty street of Sudzha, past a broken cafe and a pharmacy.

A soldier of the assault battalion walks down the empty street of Sudzha, past a broken cafe and a pharmacy.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Sudzha Central Square.

Sudzha Central Square.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

A Ukrainian military man walks along the broken street of Sudzha.

A Ukrainian military man walks along the broken street of Sudzha.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

We believe that the Ukrainian military will definitely return to all temporarily occupied cities. To bring it closer, support the "Come Back Alive" fund .