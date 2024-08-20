Sudzha under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — in 14 pictures. Ukrainian military and Russian civilians in a frozen city

Around August 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine occupied the Russian city of Sudzha in the Kursk region. Now this district center, where almost five thousand people lived, is the largest settlement that Ukraine captured during the Kursk operation. During two weeks of fighting, Ukraine took control of more than 90 settlements and more than 1 250 square kilometers of Russian territory. Most of the Sudzha residents left the city at the same time as the Ukrainian military arrived. However, civilians, families with children and the bodies of dead Russians remain there. Babel collected 14 pictures of different photographers to show what this empty city is now under the control of Ukraine.