Ukraine is fighting on the territory of the aggressor country. Is this legal from the point of view of international law? What laws apply in the territories under the AFU control? — We explain as short as possible.

Are Ukraineʼs actions in the Kursk region terrorism?

No. They are absolutely legal and have nothing to do with terrorism. After Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine received the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. It can protect its population and its territories from shelling and attacks by the Russian armed forces, as well as defend its political independence. Russia regularly shelled Ukrainian territory from the Kursk region. According to international law, a defending state can conduct defensive hostilities also on the territory of the aggressor state. There are no restrictions on this in international law. According to Natalia Handel, when a country commits an act of aggression, its territory can be used as a theater of hostilities. "Russia should have been aware of the consequences," Handel adds.

Is Ukraine responsible for human rights violations during military operations in the Kursk region?

Not yet. A country is obliged to respect human rights when it establishes the so-called general control over the territory. Even though the Ukrainian military hung Ukrainian flags in some Russian settlements, this does not mean that such control exists. Control is the introduction of relevant administrations, established self-regulation of life, control services, security, etc. "Ukraine cannot yet guarantee the performance of all functions that the government should perform. At the moment it is, letʼs say, tactical control," explains Handel.

That is, during hostilities, there is complete anarchy?

Not either. While this is a "buffer zone". Prior to establishing control over those territories, international humanitarian law ("the law of war") is in effect — these are the two Hague Conventions, the four Geneva Conventions and their protocols.

What will the UN Human Rights Council do with Moskalkovaʼs statement?

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights asked Moscow to provide access to Kursk Oblast to verify Moskalkovaʼs statement. But there is a nuance. Since the beginning of the war, Russia has not given UN commissioners access to the territories occupied by it, just as it has not given access to the UN mission to establish the facts of the shelling of the pre-trial detention center in Olenivka.

How should Ukrainian military personnel behave on the territory of Russia so that they are not accused of violating international law?

They have the same obligations as the Russians. They should minimize civilian casualties, as well as damage to civilian objects. They must protect cultural monuments and cultural values. Adhere to international conventions in the treatment of prisoners of war. Minimize damage to the energy sector of the region. The Ukrainian side, like the Russian side, must create conditions for civilians to evacuate to the territory of Russia.