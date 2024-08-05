The US is not ready for war with China (says a congressional commission). What the Chinese infrastructure of war looks like — in 12 photos

The Commission on National Defense Strategy of the US Congress has published a report on how ready America is for a major war with China. Members of the commission interviewed several hundred people — military personnel, officials, diplomats, analysts. Among those with whom they spoke were three Ukrainians: Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov and Head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. The Russian-Ukrainian war is mentioned in almost every section of the report. Its main conclusion is as follows: America — its bureaucracy, army and industry — are not ready for a large-scale and prolonged conflict; meanwhile, Chinaʼs military is following President Xi Jinpingʼs order to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan by 2027. Babelʼs Editor Glib Gusiev collected 12 photos that illustrate the military and industrial power of China.