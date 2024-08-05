Stories

The US is not ready for war with China (says a congressional commission). What the Chinese infrastructure of war looks like — in 12 photos

Author:
Glib Gusiev
Editor:
Kateryna Kobernyk
Date:

The Commission on National Defense Strategy of the US Congress has published a report on how ready America is for a major war with China. Members of the commission interviewed several hundred people — military personnel, officials, diplomats, analysts. Among those with whom they spoke were three Ukrainians: Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Defense Rustem Umyerov and Head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. The Russian-Ukrainian war is mentioned in almost every section of the report. Its main conclusion is as follows: America — its bureaucracy, army and industry — are not ready for a large-scale and prolonged conflict; meanwhile, Chinaʼs military is following President Xi Jinpingʼs order to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan by 2027. Babelʼs Editor Glib Gusiev collected 12 photos that illustrate the military and industrial power of China.

The Long March-2F launch vehicle will launch from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in the Gobi Desert on April 25, 2024. This year China expects to make almost a hundred orbital launches.

GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

The US Department of Defense estimates Chinaʼs nuclear arsenal at 500 warheads, the third largest in the world. Pictured: Military vehicles carrying DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missiles take part in a military parade in Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 2019.

GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese soldiers march in a military parade at Zhurihe, Chinaʼs largest training base in northern Inner Mongolia, 2017.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

China has the worldʼs second-largest fleet in tonnage and the first in the number of active naval vessels. In the photo: the launching ceremony of the third Chinese aircraft carrier "Fujian", June 17, 2022, Shanghai.

Li Tang/VCG via Getty Images

Over the past three years, China has built approximately 400 fighter jets and doubled its stockpile of cruise and ballistic missiles. Photo: Spectators look at aircraft and air defense systems during the 13th China International Aerospace Exhibition on October 1, 2021 in Zhuhai city, Guangdong province.

Chen Jimin/China News Service via Getty Images

Pilots of the aerobatic group of the Chinese Army Air Force during an air show at Changchun Airport, Aug. 29, 2022.

Soldiers of the Chinese Army land a pontoon bridge over the Yellow River during an exercise on July 15, 2021.

Jia Fangwen/VCG via Getty Images

There are 55 nuclear power plants operating in China, and another 22 are under construction. Pictured: Workers install the core module at the construction site of Linglong One, the worldʼs first commercial small modular reactor, 2023.

Luo Yunfei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

China is increasing natural gas production. In the photo: the self-propelled vessel Blue Whale 7500 installs the casing of the platform at the Deep Sea No.1 ultra-deep gas field. Sanya, Hainan Province, 2024.

Yuan Chen/VCG via Getty Images

There are 44 factories producing semiconductor chips in China, and another 22 are under construction. Pictured: Taiwanʼs TSMC chip manufacturing plant in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, 2022.

In June 2024, representatives of the judicial branch of the Chinese government announced at a press conference in Beijing that from now on they would try in absentia "ardent supporters of Taiwan independence", that is, Taiwanese politicians.

Yang Kejia/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Taiwan holds several military exercises every year. In the Han Kuang exercise, Taiwanʼs military simulates an invasion of the island by the Chinese Peopleʼs Liberation Army (PLA), 2022.

Annabelle Chih/Getty Images