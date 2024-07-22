Why did the Ukrainian counteroffensive fail? RUSI experts answer: lack of equipment and people, overoptimism and naffy mission planning — key points from fundamental report

In addition, at the beginning of 2023, part of the troops continued to defend Bakhmut. Then there were discussions about whether it made sense. The General Staff believed that if they retreated from the city, Russia would go to Chasiv Yar and threaten Kramatorsk. During the defense of the city, the armed forces lost 10,000 killed and wounded. Russian losses were four times greater. However, Ukraine was losing experienced fighters, and Russia was losing mostly poorly trained and former prisoners from the Wagner group.

However, after two successful offensives, the Armed Forces faced several problems. The main one is big losses. In 2022, the Armed Forces had 30,000 killed and missing, as well as many wounded. They also lost a lot of equipment. And although people could be mobilized, they could not advance without tanks and armored personnel carriers.

Russia transferred reserves for the defense of Kherson. This gave Ukraine the opportunity to press at another point of the front. They decided to attack in the Kharkiv region, and the key point of the offensive was Izyum. In this area, there were not enough Russian troops for defense. That is why the Russian defense quickly collapsed.

Therefore, first Ukraine had to liberate Kherson in order to remove the risk of a counterattack. The offensive on Kherson began on August 29 and ended on November 11, 2022. This battle was difficult. Ukraine had to announce and show the "victory" to its Western partners — this meant that the Russians knew about the purpose of the operation.

In the summer of 2022, the General Staff chose the direction for the strike. The most effective seemed to be an offensive from Zaporozhye to Melitopol, in order to cut off the Russian land corridor with Crimea, as well as to cut off the Russians on the right bank of the Kherson Region. This plan was risky — the ZSU would find itself pinned down by the Russians on both sides.

Sorry — letʼs start from afar. In the summer of 2022, Ukraine stopped the Russian offensive, but also exhausted its ammunition reserves. Also, the Armed Forces suffered serious losses and did not have enough reserves for the offensive. Thus, Ukraine became dependent on international aid. Kyiv believed that Ukraine would not receive much help if it did not show its partners the way to end the war. Therefore, the Armed Forces had to develop such an offensive plan that could be "sold" to Ukraineʼs international partners in order to obtain resources.

The draft of the new counteroffensive was ready by September 2022, and its scope was determined by February 2023. The unexpected success in the Kharkiv region convinced the partners: if you give resources to the offensive, it will be possible to achieve its political goals.

Ukraine planned to break through the Russian defenses on a 30-kilometer section, surround Tokmak in a week, march on Melitopol and cut off the land corridor between Russia and Crimea. It was assumed that the high pace of the offensive would not allow Russia to quickly redeploy troops for defense, so only six Russian regiments would oppose the Armed Forces.

Five possible counteroffensive directions considered by the General Staff (according to RUSI data). 1 — Bakhmut, 2 — fording of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region, 3 — Vasylivka above the Dnieper, 4 — from Orikhov to Melitopol, 5 — from Velika Novosilka to Berdyansk. «Babel'»

The plan turned out to be too optimistic. The command hoped to "kill" the morale of the Russians, cause a "local collapse" of the defense and break through deep, as was the case with the Kharkiv offensive. Instead, Ukraine did not plan well how exactly to do this.

In general, in the counteroffensive, Ukraine made the same mistake as the Russians at the beginning of a full-scale invasion: the command hoped that a demoralized enemy caught by surprise would become easy prey.

The coordination of which equipment Ukraine will receive took too long — almost three months. This cost Ukraine dearly. Ukraine heard the first promises in January 2023. Instead, it began to receive weapons for the offensive only in March 2023. At the beginning of the counteroffensive, Ukraine had only part of the promised aid.

Compared to Russia, Ukraine received little equipment, although it was a significant part of the Westʼs reserves. This was not enough for such an ambitious offensive planned by Ukraine and its partners. The West was not aware of the real scale of the hostilities. Ukraine did not adjust the plans according to the availability of equipment. Together, this created a large gap between expectations and the outcome of the operation.

Former Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyi at the Air Force Base in the summer of 2023.

The offensive on the Orihiv-Tokmacki arc began on June 3. The Russians knew exactly where and when it would begin. This was influenced by the "announcements" of the offensive from Ukraine, and the interception and leaks of secret information in the USA. Thatʼs why the Russians concentrated their defense precisely on the Orihiv-Tokmak section. They built three lines of defense there with a depth of 30 kilometers.

The very fact that Ukraine had to "sell" a counteroffensive plan to the West already contradicted the requirements of operational security. Part of the security failure was due to the fact that many countries participated in the organization of the offensive. In addition, Ukraine had only a few brigades that were well equipped for the offensive. The Russians were watching them to discover Ukraineʼs intentions. Therefore, as soon as the troops started to move, the Russians discovered them and hit them with long-range weapons — this slowed down the pace of the offensive.

In the offensive, Ukraine critically lacked equipment for demining — both special equipment and mine plows. The paths that were cleared were not wide enough for a breakthrough. When the Russians disabled the cars that were driving first, it stopped the entire column. So many armored vehicles became an easy target for Russian artillery. In addition, inexperienced Ukrainian crews often deviated from cleared paths and blew themselves up on mines.

Ukraineʼs strikes with long-range weapons were not effective enough in the offensive. The Armed Forces destroyed several headquarters and hit the bridges on the Crimean Peninsula with precision. However, these strikes did not cause critical damage to logistics. In addition, they were not synchronized with ground operations and had little effect on the offensive.

Also, the effectiveness of Western weapons was influenced by Russian anti-aircraft missiles and air defense systems, which learned to counter them. If at the beginning of the war, high-precision Excalibur projectiles hit 70% of the time, then by August 2023 they hit only 6% of the time. The upgraded electronic warfare system was also effective against GMLRS missiles of the Himars and M270 systems.

At first, the Russians acted disorganized and lost men and equipment to artillery fire. However, at the end of June, they began to counterattack. In the first two weeks of the counteroffensive, Russian troops retreated from advanced positions, but then immediately attacked. Their long-range artillery hit positions that had just been captured by the Armed Forces. At night, these positions were attacked by motorized infantry.

At the beginning of the offensive, the morale of some units of the Russians was low — they were afraid that they would encounter heavy NATO equipment. But when Ukrainian mechanized units began to lose equipment, their confidence began to recover. Instead, losses in people and equipment during the first assaults negatively affected the morale of the newly formed Ukrainian units.

Fighters of the 68th Hunter Brigade in the newly liberated Blagodatny near MaxxPpro armored vehicles, June 10, 2023. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Ukrainian units lacked equipment and people — each battalion could form at most two full-fledged assault platoons. Therefore, the troops could not keep up the pace. It turned out that without attack aircraft, the entire brigade is unable to operate fully. The commanders had to protect the assault units and act carefully. As a result, they acted slowly.

This gave the Russians time to come to their senses. The occupiers dragged many forces to the offensive line and made their ratio unfavorable for Ukraine. Why didnʼt Ukraine use more troops in the offensive? There was no equipment for them or they were not prepared for the offensive. The Armed Forces did not have enough time to train and master Western technology.

Ukraineʼs capabilities were also affected by the fact that it had long postponed the strengthening of mobilization. In addition, part of the troops had to defend the border and repel missile and drone attacks. For example, about 50,000 soldiers had to be assigned to mobile fire groups that destroy drones.

In the first wave of the counteroffensive, mainly newly created units and recruits went. All because in the winter and spring, Russia launched a new major offensive to the east, and experienced units had to restrain it. Although experienced fighters were not the driving force of the offensive, they also took part in it. Namely, they made diversionary maneuvers, consolidated successes, and when the offensive stalled, they joined the assaults.