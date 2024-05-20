Is it possible and necessary to hold elections during war? We explain using the examples of the USA, Great Britain, Canada and Israel

USA

Elections have never been postponed in the USA. But since the beginning of the 20th century, there has been no war on the territory of the United States, with the exception of the Japanese bombing of the Pearl Harbor naval base in the Hawaiian Islands during World War II. Martial law was not introduced in the USA, and none of the wars directly threatened the existence of the country.

However, the wars affected the results of the elections. In November 1916, when the First World War was in full swing, and the United States had not yet entered it, presidential elections were held, in which the Democrat Woodrow Wilson won under the slogan "He has kept us out of war." Despite the pre-election promise, on April 6, 1917, the United States declared war on Germany. And in 1918, the parliamentary elections were held and the Democrats lost them — the Republicans won the majority in both chambers.

Presidential candidate Woodrow Wilson addresses a crowd in Union Square. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Republican Warren Harding also became the next president in 1921. Harding built his election campaign on the slogans of "return to normal life". It is significant that the Republicans were voted en masse by German-Americans who accused the Democrats of discrimination during the war.

United Kingdom

Unlike the USA, Britain suffered from massive shelling in the 20th century. During the First World War, the country was bombed by German airships and heavy bombers. During the Second World War, Britain was shelled for almost the entire war — only from September 1940 to May 1941, more than 43 thousand people died from airstrikes. The country was under martial law, and key parties formed coalition governments.

Elections in Britain were sometimes postponed. During the First World War, they were supposed to take place in 1916, but the parliament prolonged its work and postponed the elections — twice in 1916 and twice in 1917. The war ended on November 11, 1918, and a month later parliamentary elections were held — on December 14, 1918. The previous composition of the parliament worked for eight years instead of five.

While the Second World War was going on in Europe, there were no elections in Britain either. Although opinions on this matter were different. Parliamentary elections were to be held in 1940. But in October, the parliament extended the work for a year. The bill was presented by the Lord Chancellor of Prime Minister Winston Churchillʼs government, John Allsbrook Simon from the National Liberal Party.

"Our friends in the United States are at this moment devoted to a stormy presidential election, but every one will understand that we cannot afford to exhaust ourselves with the internal strife of a general election, when the thoughts and energies of every one of us are constantly engaged in the struggle on which the future of British liberty depends.", he said then. And he added that elections are possible only after the end of the war.