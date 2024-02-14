”There is no justice system that can provide complete justice and punish all criminals.” A conversation with the historian Iva Vukušić, who investigated the war crimes of the Serbs in Bosnia and knows how to punish Russians

You worked in Sarajevo in the Special Department for the Investigation of War Crimes. What department was it?

Iva Vukušić

It was created in 2005 — at that time, the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) had been operating in The Hague for 10 years. Cases were heard there, investigations continued, but everyone understood that everything was slow and expensive. There were discussions in political and expert circles about how to move forward. Then Bosnia and Herzegovina faced the same problems that Ukraine has now. A huge number of cases — about 10 thousand. And in Ukraine, there are already more than 100 thousand.

By that time, the ICTY had already handed down 79 guilty verdicts, and 161 people had been indicted — this is a high figure for international tribunals, but still not enough. In addition, the ICTY then investigated cases against anyone, like the camp guards — yes, they committed terrible crimes, but they were not political or military leaders.

Therefore, they decided that these cases will also be considered by the Special Department for War Crimes at the Prosecutorʼs Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will include qualified international and national lawyers. The ICTY was supposed to deal with key high-ranking officials. Bosniaʼs courts and prosecutors had to focus on the middle level. And a number of regional prosecutorʼs offices throughout the country dealt with cases of the lowest level. By the way, this department is still working.

What exactly was your job?

I was an international employee. Iʼm from Croatia myself, and Bosnia is our closest neighbor, our languages are almost the same, itʼs like English in the US and UK. So I can work with local documents, talk to people. In the mid-2000s, many international experts helped Bosnia, as they help Ukraine now. Because at that time there were few experts on war crimes in the country, there were not even such courses in law schools. Also, international experts were needed because they could remain impartial, which is important for a fair process.

I worked as an analyst, because I am not a lawyer, but a historian. I helped prosecutors and investigators collect and analyze documents. Helped foreigners understand the context. Because they did not know the language, historical and cultural characteristics and could not always, for example, understand political speeches.

You spent several years there and must have interacted with the local population. What were peopleʼs expectations from these courts?

As in Ukraine now, people did not speak with one voice. Their expectations depended on what they had experienced, what damage they had suffered, who or what they had lost. War crimes investigations usually take many years, and peopleʼs perceptions change during that time.

The one thing they all have in common is the need for a formal process that recognizes the harm done. People were illegally imprisoned, beaten, their homes destroyed, relatives or pets stolen or killed — they need more people to hear about it. Someone wants severe punishment for the criminal, and someone just wants to be heard by people in robes and officially recognize the damage. People who have lost family members want to find them alive, and if they are dead, to find their bones to give them a proper burial.

It is important for Ukrainians to realize one thing — with the number of crimes that have already occurred during the war and are committed every day, there is no justice system that could ensure full justice and punish all criminals. No one will be able to investigate more than 100,000 cases. There is no such historical example. Therefore, for example, in Rwanda, there were gachacha courts, which dealt with crimes at the grassroots level, but they were not classic courts, as we understand them.

Funeral of the war victims, Modrach, Bosnia, September 1992. Getty Images / «Babel'» Funeral procession on February 7, 2024 in Lviv, Ukraine. Oleksandr Shargulenko, Taras Kizi and Denys Siryk died defending Ukraine. Getty Images / «Babel'» Funeral of the war victims, Modrach, Bosnia, September 1992. Funeral procession on February 7, 2024 in Lviv, Ukraine. Oleksandr Shargulenko, Taras Kizi and Denys Siryk died defending Ukraine. Getty Images / «Babel'»

Were they some kind of truth commissions?

Almost. A more traditional dispute resolution mechanism, there were no professional lawyers and judges, but there were also punishments.

Therefore, it is important for Ukrainians to accept the painful fact — not all criminals will be punished. I will give some numbers. In the former Yugoslavia we had the International Tribunal and 20 years of trials in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Serbia. All of them prosecuted a little more than a thousand people.

You donʼt have a tribunal, you have national courts and the International Criminal Court — there are now arrest warrants for two people, maybe in the end it will deal with up to 10 people at most. If after ten years 5-10% of cases are considered successfully and fairly, this will be a good result. Therefore, it is important to think about alternative mechanisms.

What other mechanisms can be offered to victims?

You have already mentioned the truth commission as a way to officially talk about a personʼs experiences in a public place — it can give a certain satisfaction. It is also important for historians who will later write studies and books. For example, the report of the Human Rights Watch on the investigation of what happened in Mariupol is information available to everyone, which narrows the space for denial and allows you to fight the theses that “itʼs all a fake”. In the former Yugoslavia, we also had to face such conversations.

Another thing is general psychosocial support for survivors, veterans or ex-POWs. Because it is important for them to have good care, medicine, psychological support, and work. Rebuilding your life will be more important to someone than seeing a criminal in prison.

In addition, it is important to look for missing persons. This is key for many families. Art projects, memorials, ways in which in society we can talk about trauma, about what happened to us. Itʼs not magic that will heal society, but it can ease the pain.

Protesters outside the courthouse on the day Ratko Mladićʼs sentence was announced, November 22, 2017, The Hague, Netherlands. Getty Images / «Babel'» Families of Ukrainian prisoners of war on Main Square in Krakow, Poland, on August 13, 2023. Getty Images / «Babel'» Protesters outside the courthouse on the day Ratko Mladićʼs sentence was announced, November 22, 2017, The Hague, Netherlands. Families of Ukrainian prisoners of war on Main Square in Krakow, Poland, on August 13, 2023. Getty Images / «Babel'»

I have a note regarding truth commissions. People will have to talk about the traumatic experience and others will have to listen to it — this can be retraumatization.

Psychologists and trauma experts will tell you better about it. In the former Yugoslavia, these processes began 10-15 years after the war. There was a civil society initiative to create a joint truth commission, so that it would include people from Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo, and Bosnia. The idea was for each society to tell its own version of the story. I am, of course, generalizing, there are always dissidents, opponents, debates. But, for example, Croatia has a fairly established narrative about what happened during the war. The same in Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo.

So the idea was to second human rights defenders, historians, citizens, and journalists to these commissions. And talk about what happened. At the level of civil society, they worked, but the state did not officially do so.

Therefore, I think that in 20 years you will be able to talk to some Russians about what happened. And it can be useful, but not now. You are still in the process of war, so this is definitely not the time. Someone will never want to talk at all — thatʼs their right.

The Serbs still havenʼt recognized the results of the ICTY. They still treat people who committed crimes in Bosnia or Croatia as heroes. I am sure that it will be the same in Russia. On the other hand, there is the example of Germany, which changed after Nuremberg trial. Why did Germany change, but Serbia did not?

Serbia has never officially recognized what happened in Srebrenica as genocide. Never. I think it will be the same in Russia, at least as long as Putin and his friends are in power. Putin is not necessarily all of Russia. There are people who left Russia because they do not agree, journalists are rotting in Russian prisons. These are the people you might start talking to in the first place one day—the ones who are feeling embarrassed now.

Do not hand Putin the victory, saying that Putin is Russia! This is not so. He has a lot of support, thatʼs a fact. But what can it be if people do not have access to knowledge and true information? We had the same thing in Serbia with Milosevic. There were pensioners who watched Serbian national television and believed that Serbia was simply protecting Serbs.

Throughout the war, there were contacts between human rights defenders from different countries who worked together to investigate war crimes. People in Serbia risked their lives and safety to fight against their own state. And it is they who call the events in Srebrenica genocide.