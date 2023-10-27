Vessels left the ports of Greater Odesa after a three-day break. The temporary corridor continues to operate

The temporary humanitarian corridor from and to the ports of Great Odesa resumed work after a three-day break. Currently, four vessels — Propus, Iasos, Gloria G, Manassa Queen — are heading out of Odesa ports, while Mavka tanker, Golden Arrow bulker and Maranta general cargo vessel are heading to Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, currently 23 vessels are under loading in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny. The Ukrainian Grain Association claimed "unreasonable delay of ships loaded with grain", but the Ministry of Infrastructure explained that the corridor works in extremely difficult conditions, therefore it functions taking into account the military situation and weather conditions.

From September 16, when a vessel under the new initiative first called at the Ukrainian port, freight rates fell from $60pt at the start of the new sea route to $45-50 in recent weeks, BPG Shipping Director Gennady Ivanov told Forbes.

As of October 27, a total of 54 vessels used the corridor for entry, and 37 for exit.