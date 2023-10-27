“Verstka”: Viktor Medvedchukʼs family bought a yacht for $9 million after moving to Russia

The family of Putinʼs godfather, former Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, after his exchange (extradition to Russia) and moving to the Russian Federation, received a new yacht worth 886 million rubles, or $9.627 million.

This is written in the investigation of the Russian publication "Verstka".

We are talking about the Pershing 9X high-speed yacht, which the manufacturer — the Italian Ferretti Group — calls a "fighter". On board the 28-meter vessel there are four cabins with 8 berths. In total, the yacht can accommodate up to 20 guests.

"Verstka" has customs documents at its disposal. With reference to them, the publication writes that the vessel named Amore Mio is completely new — it was launched this year. It passed Russian customs on July 26, 2023. The yacht arrived in Russian waters under the flag of Palau, while its sender is the company Lavel Fzco from the United Arab Emirates.

The recipient of the yacht in Russia is the Renaissance company, its beneficial owner is Oksana Marchenko, Medvedchukʼs wife.