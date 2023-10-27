Odesa businessman Borys Kaufman was released from custody

Bail was posted for Odesa businessman Borys Kaufman in the case of taking over the international airport "Odesa", so he was released from custody.

This was confirmed by the Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) in a comment to "Suspilne".

The meeting in the case was held on October 26 in a closed format. Previously, the court set a bail of 268.4 million hryvnias, but 150 million hryvnias were deposited for Kaufman. And before that, the prosecutor asked for 992.4 million hryvnias as bail.

After posting bail, Kaufman must comply with a number of obligations, including refraining from communicating with other suspects and witnesses and surrendering foreign passports.

The Odesa businessman has been in custody since September 7. His defenders wanted to appeal the decision, but the appeals chamber of HACC rejected the appeal.

In December, HACC already sent Kaufman to the pretrial detention center in another case with a bail of 129 million hryvnias. The money was deposited almost immediately. Kaufman was notified of a new suspicion by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecution (SAP) in the case of allegedly illegal seizure of the property of "Odesa" International Airport.