HACC took Odessa businessman Kaufman into custody. He is suspected of taking over the international airport

The investigating judge of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court Oleh Fedorov chose a preventive measure against Odesa businessman Borys Kaufman in the case of embezzlement of 2.5 billion hryvnias of income from the Odesa airport.

Kaufman will be sent to the SIZO with an alternative bail of 268.4 million hryvnias, although the prosecutor asked for 992.4 million hryvnias. The preventive measure is valid until October 29.

If Kaufman posts bail, he will have to comply with a number of obligations, including refraining from communicating with other suspects and witnesses and surrendering foreign passports.