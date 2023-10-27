Ukraine is testing the ST1 domestic demining drone.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on October 27.

The ST1 is an autonomous demining drone. It is equipped with an inductor and sensors that allow it to fly around obstacles at low altitude. Also, the device has a powerful microcomputer that processes data and transmits it to sappers in real time.

On average, ST1 works 4 times faster than a human — this will significantly speed up the process of demining Ukrainian territories and make it safer. For example, sappers will be able to control a drone from a safe place and look for mines.

The developers are actively testing the experimental sample in field conditions. The team is gathering feedback, working on improvements, and preparing to scale production.