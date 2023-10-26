Hamas announced the death of 50 Israeli hostages allegedly due to shelling of the Gaza Strip

The military wing of Hamas announced the death of 50 Israeli hostages. This allegedly happened because of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, Hamas reported the death of 21 hostages. The same reasons were given. According to the IDF, 224 people are held captive by Palestinian militants.

The Israel Defense Forces say the militants are holding at least 210 hostages, including about 30 children and another 20 elderly people. Most of them are citizens of Israel, but among them, there are also citizens of other countries.