The Russians concentrated 100 000 troops in the Lyman-Kupyansk direction

The Russians have 100 000 troops in the Lyman-Kupyansk direction. On October 26, the spokesman of the Ground Forces Volodymyr Fityo informed about this on the air of the telethon.

In general, in this direction, the Russians are trying to recapture Kupyansk (an important hub for supplying units). Active hostilities there began at the beginning of October, but, according to Fityo, the Russians have not made any strategic successes here.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces are in active resist, and at any good opportunity they go on the offensive and improve their tactical position.

As for Avdiivka, the head of the cityʼs military administration Vitaliy Barabash stated that there is almost no lull. If there is a few minutes of conditional silence, then in the city they are trying to clear the roads from the consequences of shelling and deliver humanitarian aid. 1 598 people remain in the city for now.