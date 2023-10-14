The Russians launched an active offensive in the Makiivka area and in the Kupyansk direction

In two months, the Russian military recovered and began an active offensive in the Makiivka region and later in the Kupyansk direction. Heavy fighting continues.

This was announced on October 14 by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The main goal of the Russians is to defeat the Defense Forces of Ukraine, surround Kupyansk, and reach the border of the Oskil River. With the support of armored vehicles and the forces of assault groups, the Russians attack dozens of times a day and conduct dense mortar and artillery fire.

Syrskyi declares that the Ukrainian military is putting up a good fightback, so the Russians have losses and they have not achieved "significant successes".

On the morning of October 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Russians were trying to break through the defenses in the Avdiiv direction, but without success. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore their lost positions near Robotiny in the Zaporizhzhia region. In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive, inflicting losses on the occupiers in terms of manpower and equipment, and exhaust them.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the Makiivka district of the Luhansk region, where they repelled more than 5 attacks by the occupiers.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military continues to storm south of Bakhmut and is entrenched at the achieved boundaries.