“Ukrzaliznytsia” extended the route of the new train from Warsaw to Chernivtsi

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) extended the route of the new train Warsaw — Rava-Ruska — Lviv — Kolomyia to Chernivtsi.

This was reported in the press service of the carrier.

Train No. 868/867 will depart from Chernivtsi via Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv to Rava-Ruska on November 15, 17, 19, 21, 25 and 27 at 03:02 and will go via Snyatyn, Zabolotiv, Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kalush, Dolyna, Morshyn, Stryi, Lviv, Bryukhovychi and Zhovkva. The train will arrive at Rava-Ruska at 09:58.

As before, there will be a transfer to the Polish SKPL train, which will arrive in Warsaw at 17:18.

In the return direction, the train will depart from Rava-Ruska to Chernivtsi on November 14, 16, 20, 23, 25 and 27 at 06:15 and arrive in Chernivtsi at 13:20.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" also scheduled additional flights on the route Chernivtsi — Rava-Ruska via Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv. Train No. 866/865 will depart from Chernivtsi on November 14, 16, 20, 23, 25 and 27 at 2:45 p.m. and will arrive in Ivano-Frankivsk at 5:03 p.m., in Lviv at 8:07 p.m., in Rava-Ruska at 10:02 p.m..

In the return direction, the train will depart on November 14, 16, 18, 20, 24 and 26 at 4:19 p.m. and arrive in Lviv at 5:54 p.m., in Ivano-Frankivsk at 9:33 p.m., and in Chernivtsi at 11:42 p.m.

Tickets for all flights can be bought in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, on the website, in the chatbot and at the station ticket offices.