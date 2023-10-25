“Ukrzaliznytsia” is launching womenʼs compartments in four more trains

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) is expanding the project of womenʼs compartments and will add them to four more trains from November 15. The company informed about this on October 25.

There will be compartments in the trains:

No. 17/18 Kharkiv — Uzhhorod;

No. 29/30 Kyiv — Uzhhorod;

No. 3/4 Zaporizhzhia — Uzhhorod;

No. 26/236 Odesa — Rakhiv.

It will be possible to buy tickets for womenʼs compartments in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application from October 27. Seats will be marked accordingly in the application, and boarding in such compartments will be open only to women and children up to and including 5 years old. The fare in womenʼs compartments does not differ from the standard fare in carriages of the same class of the same train.

The chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Yevhen Lyashchenko informed that on average such compartments are filled by 93%. 25 000 tickets have already been sold in 4 months.