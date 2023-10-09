“Ukrzaliznytsia” introduced railway safety marshals. The main functions of them

The first railway safety marshals started working at stations and on "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) trains.

The press service of the carrier writes about it.

Security marshals are employees of the companyʼs departmental paramilitary security. Their main task is to monitor the security situation in passenger transportation and respond as needed.

Unlike departmental security guards, who work on the railway in official uniform, marshals do not act publicly. The first of them are already monitoring the situation on one of the popular western destinations.