”Ukrzaliznytsia” returns military security to passenger trains

Since the end of June, paramilitary guards have been working on trains No. 81 "Kyiv — Uzhhorod", No. 41 "Dnipro — Truskavets" and No. 712 "Kyiv — Kramatorsk."

The press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia" writes about this.

The carrier plans to increase the number of trains with military security based on the results of the first week of operation.

During the running, there are two security guards on the train who patrol the carriages. They have a special uniform and identification marks. They can be called through the conductor or the head of the train.

The paramilitary guards have the right to consider cases of administrative offenses and impose fines, detain offenders and hand them over to law enforcement officers, conduct an inspection of people and things, and use physical influence or special means.

From June 30 to July 5, the most frequent offenses on trains were smoking and drinking alcohol.