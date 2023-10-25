Germany will allocate €195 million to Ukraine to support the energy sector

The Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Svenja Schulze, promised to allocate an additional €195 million to support Ukraineʼs energy industry.
She stated this at a meeting with the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.
According to Schultze, heat and electricity are important for the stability of Ukrainians.
"That is why we are increasing our support for Ukraineʼs critical energy infrastructure. The Ukrainian government is committed to reconstruction, which will make the country more stable and bring it closer to the European Union. We will actively support Ukraine in this," she added.
About half of the amount will go to the protection of the energy infrastructure on the eve of winter and the restoration of the damaged power system. In particular, "Ukrenergo" will also receive money. The regional energy efficiency fund "Green for Growth Fund" will be replenished through the KfW Development Bank. The fund promotes investments of small and medium-sized enterprises in energy efficiency and renewable energy sources. The rest of the money will be used to strengthen other Ukrainian companies.
- The total support of Ukraine by the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development since the beginning of the full-scale war is about €1.2 billion.