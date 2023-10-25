Ex-MP Maksym Mykytas is suspected of embezzling UAH 307 million from the Ministry of Defense

Ex-MP Maksym Mykytas, as well as the former First Deputy Chief of the General Staff and four other people are suspected of embezzling 307 million hryvnias.

This is reported in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

As journalist Oleh Novikov notes, itʼs about a new suspicion against Maksym Mykytas.

In 2018, the Ministry of Defense wanted to build protected warehouses for the storage of missiles and ammunition of the Armed Forces, and signed corresponding contracts for 3 billion hryvnias with companies controlled by the MP.

The MP planned to seize part of these funds, but he was hindered by legal restrictions — the Ministry of Defense could pay an advance in the amount of only 30% of the annual volume of work. Then the MP and his assistant involved the officers of the Armed Forces and ensured the adoption of changes to the government regulations, which allowed paying for construction 80% in advance.

During November-December 2018, the Ministry of Defense transferred over UAH 307 million to the accounts of the company controlled by the deputy. However, the construction of the facility was never started, and the allocated funds were transferred to the accounts of other controlled companies.