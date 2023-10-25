Ukrainians can restore lost or stolen driverʼs licenses in Poland

Now in Warsaw, Wroclaw, Gdansk and Krakow, the service of restoring a lost or stolen driverʼs license has become available to Ukrainians.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine writes about this.

To get the service, you need to contact the state-owned enterprise "Dokument". Before that, sign up online on the website or wait in a live queue. And also prepare documents:

passport of a citizen of Ukraine with the specified registered place of residence;

tax payer certificate;

a document confirming the change of personal data (if necessary).

Here are the addresses where the service is available:

Warsaw: Yerusalymski Alley, 179 (Blue City shopping center, 2nd floor);

Wrocław: Grunwaldska Square 22, 50−363 (0 floor);

Krakow: Gallery Krakowska (2nd floor, entrance only from the parking lot, sector C);

Gdansk: Grunwaldska Alley, 415.

Previously, Ukrainian drivers could only exchange their existing driverʼs license.