The President of the European Parliament proposes to give Ukrainian MPs the status of observers

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola offers Ukrainian and Moldovan MPs to be observers until Ukraine and Moldova join the European Union (EU).

"Politico" writes about it.

According to the official, Europe should open its doors wide to those countries that are equal to it. She also believes that candidates for joining the EU can be offered other advantages, in particular, benefits in the single market.

"We can even go further, having observer members in this Parliament — these are things that matter to a population. It depends on what happens in December," added Metsola and noted that Ukraine is making rapid progress towards European integration.

In December, at the summit, the EU leaders should decide on the official opening of negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova after recommendations from the European Commission.

Observers from Ukraine and Moldova in the European Parliament will not have the right to vote, they will be appointed, not elected. Only after signing the official accession agreement, members of the European Parliament can fully participate in all processes.

Roberta Metsola said that she would need to liaise with the political groups of the parliament regarding the observers and consider the possibility of the same proposal for the Western Balkan candidate countries, which are also waiting to join the EU.