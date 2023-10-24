Reuters: The European Commission will positively assess Ukraineʼs application for EU membership

On November 8, the European Commission will publish a report in which it will positively assess Ukraineʼs progress on the way to membership in the European Union.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to three officials.

It is expected that at the summit of the leaders of the European Union on December 14-15, a decision will be made on the start of official negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession. At the same time, despite positive recommendations from the European Commission, additional conditions may be put forward to Kyiv, in particular regarding the fight against corruption and the rights of minorities (Hungaryʼs initiative).

Agency sources also said that Moldova may also receive a positive recommendation, while Georgia is "still undecided." It still does not have the status of a candidate for EU membership.