Bloomberg: In October, the European Commission will recommend starting negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU

In October, the European Commission will recommend starting negotiations on Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.

When the commission makes a recommendation, EU leaders must sign it. Most likely, this will happen at the summit in December. After that, Ukraine will begin the long process of completing reforms and bringing the countryʼs legislation into line with EU norms in more than 30 areas.

At the same time, the European Commission can insist on greater progress, in particular, in the fight against corruption.

Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU should continue integration, opening the door to new candidates "to give us geopolitical weight and the ability to act." She also noted "the great progress that Ukraine has already made after we granted it candidate status."

Sources of the publication say that the refusal to start negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU would be perceived as "political failure of the European Commission."