Australia allocated a $20 million military support package to Ukraine and sent a plane to patrol aid delivery routes

The Ministry of Defense of Australia informed about a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth $20 million.

It includes, in particular, demining equipment, portable X-ray machines, a 3D metal printer and anti-drone systems. This equipment was developed by Australian companies DroneShield, Micro-X, Minelab and SPEE3D.

Including this support, the total value of Australiaʼs aid will reach approximately $910 million.

An Australian E-7A Wedgetail reconnaissance aircraft also arrived in Germany. He will protect the routes through which aid is delivered to Ukraine.

“I am proud to confirm that the E-7A Wedgetail has arrived in Germany to begin its important mission. Australia is honored to provide this aircraft to help protect a vital humanitarian and military aid line to Ukraine," noted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the plane will not take part in the war in Ukraine and will not fly in Russian, Belarusian or Ukrainian airspace. During the deployment of his mission, the Australian military will not enter Ukraine.