The Finnish police announced the main version of the damage to the Balticconnector underwater gas pipeline

The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation believes that the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline, which connects Finland to Estonia, was most likely caused by the actions of the Chinese vessel Newnew Polar Bear under the flag of Hong Kong.

This is stated in the statement of the Finnish police.

Chief investigating detective Risto Lohi said that a trace of an anchor was found on the seabed, which leads to the place of damage to the gas pipeline. The anchor itself was raised on Tuesday morning.

Lohi said that Finnish investigators have contacted the company that owns Newnew Polar Bear several times, but it has refused to cooperate. Finland initiated international cooperation with the Chinese authorities to continue the investigation.

The further investigation will pay particular attention to whether the actions of the shipʼs crew were intentional or negligent, the police added.