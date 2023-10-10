In Finland, a leak from a gas pipeline was reported — “due to external activity”

A leak from the Balticconnector gas pipeline was reported in Finland. Prime Minister of the country Petteri Orpo told about this at a briefing on October 10.

According to him, they received confirmation of the location of the leak in the morning of October 10. According to Orpo, it is likely that the leak occurred due to "external activity".

The National Bureau of Investigation has already started a case on this matter and says that no traces of explosives have been found. "Special skills" and equipment are needed to damage a gas pipeline, said head Timo Kilpeläinen. "This is not exactly the act of an ordinary person. I will not comment further," he added.

Due to this incident, the vigilance of law enforcement officers has increased, special attention is now being paid to the operation and security of critical infrastructure.