In Moldova, access to the websites of 22 Russian TV channels was blocked

The Moldovan Information and Security Service has blocked access to the websites of 22 Russian propaganda TV channels in the country. The decision was announced on October 24.

The list includes: RT, "Zvezda", "NTV", "Ren-TV", "Tsargrad", "Radio Zvezda", "Zvezda TV", "TVK", "Mir TV", "Mir 24", All-Russian State television and radio broadcasting company, "RTR Planeta", "Channel 5", "Vesty", "Spas TV", "Radio Vesti", "Radio Mayak", "Moscow 24" and TV channel "360".

From February 24, 2022, a state of emergency is in force in Moldova, which allows the Security Service to change the list of sites that are available for viewing in the country. In particular, this applies to "information coming from the state authorities of a state that is in a military conflict and is recognized as an aggressor state."