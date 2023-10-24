In Moldova, access to the websites of 22 Russian TV channels was blocked

The Moldovan Information and Security Service has blocked access to the websites of 22 Russian propaganda TV channels in the country. The decision was announced on October 24.
The list includes: RT, "Zvezda", "NTV", "Ren-TV", "Tsargrad", "Radio Zvezda", "Zvezda TV", "TVK", "Mir TV", "Mir 24", All-Russian State television and radio broadcasting company, "RTR Planeta", "Channel 5", "Vesty", "Spas TV", "Radio Vesti", "Radio Mayak", "Moscow 24" and TV channel "360".
From February 24, 2022, a state of emergency is in force in Moldova, which allows the Security Service to change the list of sites that are available for viewing in the country. In particular, this applies to "information coming from the state authorities of a state that is in a military conflict and is recognized as an aggressor state."
- On February 20, 2023, in an interview with Die Welt, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Russia plans to change the government in Moldova, and he warned the countryʼs president, Maya Sanda, about this. Moldova and Russia do not share a border, so Zelensky suggested that the Russians could use the airport in Chisinau to transfer their troops. Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Rechan confirmed Zelenskyʼs statement. According to the US, Russia is working to weaken the Moldovan government, which seeks closer ties with the European Union.
- In March 2023, pro-Russian rallies were held in the capital of Moldova. The protesters, mostly of retirement age, took with them posters criticizing the current government and Orthodox icons. The Shor party, which openly sympathizes with Russia, also came to the rally. In October 2022, the Shor party was added to the US sanctions list as a movement associated with Ilar Shor, who was sanctioned by the US for organizing riots to undermine the democratic development of Moldova.
- On October 6, 2023, the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, said that the owner of "PMC Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin planned to stage a coup dʼétat in the country in early 2023 in order to remove her from power.