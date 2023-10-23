The President of Turkey signed the protocol on Swedenʼs accession to NATO. The main points

Turkish President Recep Erdoğan signed the protocol on Swedenʼs accession to NATO and submitted it to the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) for consideration.

Earlier, the Turkish president said that the Turkish parliament would fulfill its promise to ratify Swedenʼs bid to join NATO if Washington allowed the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara. Turkey sent a request to the US for the purchase of F-16 aircraft and spare parts. The agreement provides for the purchase of 40 new and modernization of 79 old aircraft owned by the Turkish Air Force.