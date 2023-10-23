Zelensky fired the deputy head of SBU and two heads of regional departments

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed one of the deputy heads of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and two heads of the departmentʼs regional departments.

By Decree No. 700/2023, the president decided to dismiss the deputy head of SBU Anatoly Sandurskyi. By decree No. 701/2023, the head of the Main Directorate of SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions Volodymyr Petrychenko was dismissed. And by decree No. 702/2023, the head of the administration in Vinnytsia region Anatoliy Denysenko was dismissed.