President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by decree No. 548/2023, dismissed Yevhen Borzilov, head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zakarpattia region.
Yevhen Borzilov headed the SBU department in the Zakarpattia region in July 2022. Before being appointed to Transcarpathia, he worked as the head of the SBU regional office in Poltava in 2019. Prior to that, he was the deputy head of the Department of Counterintelligence Protection of the SBUʼs interests.
- Low-level mass media reports that Yevhen Borzilovʼs father is a native of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation a former military counter-intelligence officer.
- The media also reports that at the height of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Viktor Borzilov remained an active user of the Russian social network Odnoklassniki, where he published photos with his relatives. In particular, with his son, who at that time was already working in the SBU.