Zelensky fired the head of the SBU in the Zakarpattia region, Yevhen Borzilov

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by decree No. 548/2023, dismissed Yevhen Borzilov, head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zakarpattia region.

Yevhen Borzilov headed the SBU department in the Zakarpattia region in July 2022. Before being appointed to Transcarpathia, he worked as the head of the SBU regional office in Poltava in 2019. Prior to that, he was the deputy head of the Department of Counterintelligence Protection of the SBUʼs interests.