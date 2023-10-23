General Staff: The Ukrainian military eliminated 870 invaders and 12 of the enemy tanks over the past day

The Russian army lost approximately 870 soldiers, 12 tanks, 22 armored fighting vehicles, 25 artillery systems and two air defense systems over the past day. In total, 294 700 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled about 10 enemy attacks on the outskirts of Nadiia and Serebryansky Forestry (Luhansk region), and also repelled attacks on the outskirts of Bohdanivka, Khromove, Ivanivskyi, Andriivka and Druzhba (Donetsk region). The Ukrainian military continues to storm south of Bakhmut.

The occupiers are trying to surround Avdiivka, but without success. The enemy offensive was repulsed in the vicinity of Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Opytne, and Nevelske.

The Russians stormed the outskirts of Maryinka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka. The Ukrainian military repelled 24 attacks there.

Also, Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks in the districts of Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva (Donetsk region), Verbove, and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region).

The Ukrainian aviation made 7 strikes on concentrations of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment, and missile forces struck 4 artillery systems of the occupiers over the past day.