At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and a missile. Air defense shot down all targets

On the night of October 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with an X-59 air-launched missile and drones — the air defense knocked down all 14 targets.

This is reported by the command of the Air Force.

Knocked down:

13 Shahed drones;

1 guided air missile X-59;

1 shock drone (type not established).

In particular, nine drones were shot down over Odesa region, and a missile was shot down over the Synelnykivsky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Russians launched the Shahed from the Crimean Cape Chauda, the X-59 missile from the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, and the unmanned aerial vehicle of an unknown type was launched from the northern border.