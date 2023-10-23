At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and a missile. Air defense shot down all targets

On the night of October 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with an X-59 air-launched missile and drones — the air defense knocked down all 14 targets.
This is reported by the command of the Air Force.
Knocked down:
- 13 Shahed drones;
- 1 guided air missile X-59;
- 1 shock drone (type not established).
In particular, nine drones were shot down over Odesa region, and a missile was shot down over the Synelnykivsky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The Russians launched the Shahed from the Crimean Cape Chauda, the X-59 missile from the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, and the unmanned aerial vehicle of an unknown type was launched from the northern border.
- On October 22, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat informed that the Russians had started making unidentified drones using engines from “AliExpress”. They can carry several kilograms of explosives, there are no exact characteristics yet.