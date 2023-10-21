There will be more than 50 participants at the third summit of the Ukrainian Peace Formula

More than 50 participants are expected at the third international meeting on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula at the level of national security advisers and diplomatic advisers. The discussion will take place on October 28 and 29 in Malta.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced this on October 21.

"We are actively preparing a new meeting on the peace formula — the meeting is scheduled for next week, it will take place in Malta," the president said. — Major states of the world will be represented—the list of participants actually increases every day. We expect more than 50 participants."

He also added that Turkeyʼs participation in the meeting was confirmed by the countryʼs president, Recep Erdogan.

What is the Ukrainian peace formula

On November 15, 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi presented the Ukrainian Peace Formula during a speech to the participants of the G20 summit in Bali. Here is what it provides:

radiation and nuclear safety with an emphasis on restoring safety around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe;

food security, including the protection and provision of Ukrainian grain exports to the worldʼs poorest countries;

energy security with an emphasis on price restrictions on Russian energy resources, as well as assistance to Ukraine in restoring its energy infrastructure;

release of all prisoners of war and deportees, including prisoners of war and children deported to Russia;

restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and confirmation of its borders by Russia in accordance with the UN Charter, which, according to Zelenskyi, is "non-negotiable";

withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, restoration of Ukraineʼs state border with Russia;

justice and fairness, including the establishment of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war criminals;

prevention of ecocide — the need to protect the environment with an emphasis on demining and restoration of water treatment facilities;

preventing the escalation of the conflict and building a security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including security guarantees for Ukraine;

confirmation of the end of the war, including a document signed by all parties involved.

In August, the meeting in Saudi Arabia was attended by representatives of more than 40 countries from Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, North and South America, as well as UN officials.