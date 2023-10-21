General Staff: The Russian army lost 790 soldiers and 55 armored vehicles during the day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of October 21. Over the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 790 soldiers killed, 16 tanks, 55 armored vehicles, five artillery systems, four drones, 21 vehicles and five special vehicles.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

There were more than 100 combat clashes on the front last day, according to the summary of the General Staff. The enemy is trying to surround Avdiivka (Donetsk region), storm Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, and Poltavka, Zaporizhia region. The Russian attacks were repulsed. The offensive of Ukrainian troops south of Bakhmut continues.