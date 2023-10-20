The Government of Kazakhstan: The data on the ban on the sale of dual-purpose goods to Russia are “incorrect”

The Ministry of Trade of Kazakhstan refuted the data that previously appeared in the media about the ban on the export to Russia of 106 types of goods that can be used for military purposes

The department says that the words of the Vice Minister of Trade were misinterpreted.

"The ban on the export of any goods to the Russian Federation in connection with anti-Russian sanctions was not established," the release reads.

They added that export control of dual purpose goods has been carried out for more than 20 years in accordance with international export control regimes.

"Trade in dual-purpose goods subject to export control is carried out in accordance with the international obligations of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Ministry of Trade explained.

That is, the export control system provides for obtaining permits necessary for the import, export, and transit of dual purpose goods.