Kazakhstan banned the export to Russia of goods that can be used in the war with Ukraine

Kazakhstan banned the export to Russia of 106 types of goods that can be used for military purposes. In particular, technological ones — drones, microelectronics, etc.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

These are goods that were not produced in Kazakhstan. The enemy tried to obtain Western components through re-export.

"The specified 106 items of goods are not produced in Kazakhstan, but were previously re-exported through Kazakhstan [before Russiaʼs full-scale war with Ukraine]. Imports to Kazakhstan are carried out, but exports are not. They [are produced] not only in the West, but also in other countries," explained Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev to the journalists of the KazTAG publication.