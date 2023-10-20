Spouses of suspects in crimes against national security were detained in Sweden. The man previously worked with Russia and Ukraine

An officer who used to work in the Defense Forces and his wife were arrested in Sweden. They are suspected of mishandling classified documents.

The newspaper "Dagens Nyheter" writes about it.

According to journalists, the man worked, in particular, on issues related to Ukraine and Russia. Currently, the suspect no longer works in the Armed Forces, but still deals with defense issues in a government agency. His wife works in the radio intelligence (FRA) of the Swedish Defense Forces.

Law enforcement officers seized a number of items during searches of the coupleʼs apartment, their workplaces, and another address. They do not specify what these things are.

Prosecutors Per Lindqvist and Mats Ljungqvist ask the court to remand both suspects. Their cases will be heard by the Stockholm District Court on October 20.

Swedish law prohibits the disclosure of information that would harm national security if disclosed to a foreign state. This is, for example, information about weapons, strategic stocks, imports and exports.

If the attacker cooperates with foreigners, he can be accused of espionage. And if it was not possible to prove such cooperation, they can be convicted for improper handling of classified information.