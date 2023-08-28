In Sweden, a Russian is accused of espionage and buying military technology for the Russian Federation

In Sweden, a 60-year-old Russian was charged with espionage.

According to the Swedish television SVT, he collected information for Russian intelligence for almost ten years.

The prosecutor believes that the suspectʼs actions threatened the security of Sweden and the United States. Previously, the media called the man part of a "spy couple" — law enforcement officers also suspected his wife. However, the investigation removed suspicion from the woman.

The man is accused of illegal intelligence activities against Sweden, as well as against a foreign state. The last point concerns the United States. The FBI was involved in the investigation.

A Russian living in Sweden bought military technology for the Russian Federation. This was done through several companies, including one that sells industrial equipment. The suspect received orders from the Russian military.

The man lived in Sweden for 25 years, and in 2012 he received Swedish citizenship. He denies his guilt.