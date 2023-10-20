Rape, torture and deportation. The UN commission presented a new report on Russian war crimes

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has published a report on human rights violations and war crimes in Ukraine. It is about rape, torture, deportation of children and indiscriminate attacks. Recent investigations by the commission in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions indicate that rape was often accompanied by additional acts of violence against the victims, including severe beatings, strangling, suffocating, slashing, shooting next to the head of the victim and wilful killing. A 75-year-old woman who stayed alone to protect her property, was attacked by a Russian soldier who hit her on her face, chest, and ribs, strangled her, as he was interrogating her. He ordered her to undress and when she refused, he ripped off her clothes, cut her abdomen with a small sharp object and raped her several times. In addition to the consequences of the rapes, the victim suffered several broken ribs and teeth.

The report also contains new evidence collected in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. They testify to the systematic nature of torture in the occupied territories. The Russians torture mostly men who are suspected of passing information to Ukraine. Witnesses reported situations in which torture had been committed with such brutality that the victim died. In a detention facility in a school in Biliayivka village, Kherson region, co-detainees requested medical care when a victim showed signs of respiratory distress immediately after being tortured. However, Russian armed forces refused, and the victim died within an hour.