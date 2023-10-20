Reuters: US soldier extradited by North Korea charged with desertion and possession of child pornography

The US Army has charged Private Travis King, who was extradited by North Korea in September, with a number of crimes. A total of eight different charges were brought against him.

In the documents obtained by the "Reuters" agency, it is stated, in particular, about desertion, assault on colleagues and possession of child pornography.

For weeks, the US military has not informed whether it will prosecute King. According to the US military, their priority is to provide the soldier with proper care after a two-month stay in North Korea.

King is now accused of desertion and of inciting a "Snapchat" user to "knowingly and voluntarily create child pornography." He was also accused of possessing child pornography and drinking alcohol in the army.

Kingʼs mother Claudine Gates asked that her son be "maintained by the presumption of innocence."