Reuters: US soldier extradited by North Korea charged with desertion and possession of child pornography

The US Army has charged Private Travis King, who was extradited by North Korea in September, with a number of crimes. A total of eight different charges were brought against him.
In the documents obtained by the "Reuters" agency, it is stated, in particular, about desertion, assault on colleagues and possession of child pornography.
For weeks, the US military has not informed whether it will prosecute King. According to the US military, their priority is to provide the soldier with proper care after a two-month stay in North Korea.
King is now accused of desertion and of inciting a "Snapchat" user to "knowingly and voluntarily create child pornography." He was also accused of possessing child pornography and drinking alcohol in the army.
Kingʼs mother Claudine Gates asked that her son be "maintained by the presumption of innocence."
- Private 2nd Class Travis King served nearly two months in a South Korean prison for the attack. He was released on July 17 and was about to be sent home to Texas, where he potentially faced additional military disciplinary action and discharge from the service. King was escorted to an airport in South Korea, but escaped from the airport while going through customs before joining a tour of the demilitarized zone in the Korean border village of Panmunjom.
- On September 27, it became known that North Korea decided to deport American soldier Travis King. On September 28, he was extradited to the USA.
- The deal for Kingʼs release was brokered by Swedish officials who traveled to North Korea and brought him to the Chinese border. After arriving in the US, he was sent to the Army Medical Center in San Antonio.