The EU has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until 2025

The European Union has extended the regime of temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2025.
This allows Ukrainian refugees to enjoy the following rights in the EU:
- place of residence;
- access to the labor market;
- aid;
- education for children.
At the same time, the EU reminds that the availability of temporary protection does not exclude the possibility of applying for refugee status or other forms of protection available in EU countries.
- On March 4, 2022, the EU activated the directive on temporary protection for Ukrainians. On September 27, 2023, the ministers agreed to extend the temporary protection until March 4, 2025. The decision was made on October 19, 2023. Currently, 4.1 million refugees from Ukraine are registered in the European Union.