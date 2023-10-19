Illarion Pavlyuk became the head of the Press Office of the Ministry of Defense

Illarion Pavlyuk, a journalist, producer, writer, media manager and former military officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate, became the new head of the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

On October 19, Pavlyuk wrote about the new position on his Facebook.

"I accept the new position of head of the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense. New tasks, new ambitious direction, huge responsibility. Thanks to the Minister of Defense for believing in me and my team!" — says the message.

Therefore, Illarion Pavlyuk will head the administration, which was previously subordinated to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, who was dismissed on September 27, along with all the deputies of former Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

Who is Illarion Pavlyuk?

Illarion Pavlyuk was born in 1980; he comes from Skadovsk (Kherson Region). He is a journalist by education. Pavlyuk is the author of the bestsellers "I see, you are interested in the dark", "White ash", "Dance of the idiot", as well as documentaries "Code of the nation", "Ordinary zombies. How lies work" and "Zombies 2. Brainwashing".

He was the director of the non-profit organization "Teple Misto", is a producer and co-founder of the IVORY films company. In 2015, he fought in Donbas, and after the start of the full-scale invasion, he got into the GUR unit.

In March 2023, Pavlyuk presented the TV channel of the Ministry of Defense "Army TV", which received a license for satellite broadcasting. At that time, he said that the content would be produced by media people serving in the Armed Forces, and the channel staff would consist of 90% military personnel. He described the format of the channel as Discovery Military.