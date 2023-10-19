The President signed the law on increasing of expenditures on security and defense by 322.6 billion hryvnias

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed Law No. 10038, which provides for an increase in expenditures on national security and defense by 322.6 billion hryvnias this year.

The document adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on October 6 makes changes to the current state budget for urgent financing of priority measures to counter Russian aggression.

The main increases:

The Ministry of Defense will receive another 211 billion hryvnias;

Ministry of Internal Affairs — 79 billion;

Ministry of Social Policy — 16.5 billion;

Ministry of Foreign Affairs — 1.3 billion;

Ministry of Strategic Industries — 4.3 billion;

Security Service of Ukraine — 4.2 billion;

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense — 2.5 billion;

Ministry of Education — 572 million;

State Service of Special Communications — 570 million;

Foreign Intelligence Service — 500 million;

Department of State Security — 230.5 million;

Ministry of Energy — 350 million;

Bureau of Economic Security — 253.5 million hryvnias.

On the day of the adoption of the document, Peopleʼs Deputy of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted that these changes set two records in the history of Ukraine: general budget expenditures will exceed 3.39 trillion for the first time, and the deficit will exceed 2 trillion.