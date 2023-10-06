The Verkhovna Rada increased spending for 2023. More than 303 billion was allocated for defense needs

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted as a whole in favor of draft law No. 10038 on increasing State Budget expenditures in 2023 by UAH 322.6 billion. 313 MPs were pro.

Corrections were considered for more than 11 hours.

The main increases:

The Ministry of Defense will receive another 211 billion hryvnias;

Ministry of Internal Affairs — 79 billion;

Ministry of Social Policy — 16.5 billion;

Ministry of Foreign Affairs — 1.3 billion;

Ministry of Strategic Industries — 4.3 billion;

Security Service of Ukraine — UAH 4.2 billion;

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense — UAH 2.5 billion;

Ministry of Education 572 million;

State Service of Special Communications +570 million;

Foreign Intelligence Service — 500 million;

Department of State Security — 230.5 million;

The Ministry of Energy — 350 million.

Bureau of Economic Security — 253.5 million.

The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted that these changes set two records in the history of Ukraine: for the first time, expenditures of the general budget will exceed 3.39 trillion, and the deficit will exceed 2 trillion.